ECU football heads into bowl preparation, coach Houston expects great test from Coastal Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU learned on Sunday they’ll face Coastal Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl, on December 27th. Back-to-back bowl seasons for the Pirates has them working in December again.

“The fresh legs were obvious today. It was good to recharge and refocus last week and kind of get our legs back up underneath us,” says ECU football head coach Mike Houston after their first postseason practice, “Take a look beginning to see who Coastal is today. You know a 9-win team.”

The Pirates have played in Birmingham twice before. They lost there in 2006 and again came up short to Florida last time there in 2015.

“There’s a lot of motivation because you know we are playing the first bowl game since 2014,” says Houston, “There’s a lot of motivation to go down there and get the win.”

One of the pieces to this Pirates Bowl game strategy is starters no longer playing in the game like grad transfer Avery Jones.

“Fortunately, we have really good depth on the front,” Houston says, “We have some quality guys that did a really good job today.”

Also, no senior linebacker Xavier Smith.

“Just where we started from we didn’t even think about Bowl games. Now you look up and we are competing in bowl games for two consecutive years,” says ECU senior linebacker Xavier Smith, “It’s hard to be mad when you started from there, but as a leader, all I will say is that is not the standard no more. We have shown we can compete for championships. I might not be here to see it, but I think the seniors, the older guys here, definitely left their stain on turning the ship around.”

Coastal also found out Sunday their coach Jamey Chadwell would be leaving for Liberty. Coach Houston doesn’t think it will be a factor.

“I know coach Staggs very well he will do a great job in the interim. I would expect the play callers that called the calls all season will be the play callers in the bowl game,” says Houston, “It’s a veteran team so they have been there together so we expect to see the Coastal everyone has seen all season.”

ECU and Coastal Carolina are scheduled to square off at 6:45 PM on December 27th in Birmingham, Alabama.

