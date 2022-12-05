Coastal Carolina coach leaves for Liberty, NC State offensive coordinator Beck will replace him with Chants

Beck has been an O.C. for 12 seasons
A new era: Coastal Carolina introduces Tim Beck as head coach
A new era: Coastal Carolina introduces Tim Beck as head coach(WMBF)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Coastal Carolina has hired North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck to replace Jamey Chadwell as head football coach.

Coastal Carolina’s athletic chairman and football executive director announced the move the same day Chadwell was being introduced as the new coach at Liberty.

Beck has spent the past 12 seasons as offensive coordinator at Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas and N.C. State.

He said he understands how expectations have increased with Coastal’s success the past three seasons and that he will work to keep the program at a high level.

The Chanticleers have reached the AP Top 25 in each of the last three years.

