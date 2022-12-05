Bob McGrath, original ‘Sesame Street’ cast member, dies at 90

Sesame Workshop is mourning the loss of original cast member Bob McGrath, who passed away Sunday.
Sesame Workshop is mourning the loss of original cast member Bob McGrath, who passed away Sunday.(Josh Hallett / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Bob McGrath, an original cast member of Sesame Street has died. McGrath was 90 years old.

McGrath’s family announced his passing on Facebook Sunday, saying he died “peacefully at home, surrounded by family.”

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind the hit children’s television show, posted a tribute on Twitter mourning McGrath’s passing. The workshop said McGrath worked with Sesame Street for over 50 years.

The workshop also said, “A founding cast member, Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world... whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood, or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Leak was pronounced dead Thursday night at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.
Family wanting answers after Duplin County toddler dies
Eric Coley, 42
Rocky Mount Police arrest shooter in double homicide
Bless Your Heart is a daily feature in the Daily Reflector.
UPDATE: Daily Reflector editor issues official retraction, apology for inflammatory Bless Your Heart post
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Harrier Jet say final goodbye to Cherry Point.
Harrier Jets say final goodbye to Cherry Point

Latest News

An organization in east is spreading holiday cheer with a free event
Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony in Washington, North Carolina.
A holiday tradition is back this year at one Eastern Carolina hospital
Shootings at power substation cause North Carolina outages
Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash