Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds stick around for your Sunday, much cooler temperatures anticipated.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A passing cold front over portions of the Southeast coast will continue to move offshore heading into the middle morning hours for your Sunday. The passing boundary may hold residual cloud cover throughout most of the day, keeping radiational heating limited. As a result of northerly winds, and an approaching high pressure ridge building in from the west, temperatures across Eastern NC will range from the middle 50s inland to near 60 degrees along the coast.

Skies are forecast to clear by Sunday evening, along with a slight reduction in wind direction and speed. Under these atmospheric conditions, temperatures may sharply fall into the middle to upper 30s. Isolated spots may reach close to freezing. By Monday, increasing moisture from the southwest will increase the chance for mostly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures.

A broad area of low pressure and a light frontal boundary is forecast to develop across the Southeast US late Monday night and into Tuesday. The close proximity of this system to Eastern NC warrants the chance of showers and, a period of unsettled weather lasting through midweek.

DROUGHT MONITOR: As of Thursday, 12/1 portions of Eastern NC continues to grapple with abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. Any rain received over the next few days could be beneficial to our soils as this is an event that could have long-term impacts throughout Winter 2022-23.

Sunday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with cooler temps. High of 55. Wind: NNW 10-15

Monday

Mostly sunny and cool. High of 61. Wind: W 5-10.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy and warm. Isolated rain shower possible. High of 70. Wind SW 7-15. Rain chance: 20%

