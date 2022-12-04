Pitt County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl

Hailey Rypkema, 17
Hailey Rypkema, 17(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Hailey Rypkema, 17, was last seen Friday night in a red hoodie with black sweatpants according to the sheriff’s office.

WITN is told Rypkema is 5 ft. 3 with a possible heart tattoo on her hand.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says it is possible she may be with 55-year-old James Holloman from Greene County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Leak was pronounced dead Thursday night at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.
Family wanting answers after Duplin County toddler dies
Eric Coley, 42
Rocky Mount Police arrest shooter in double homicide
Bless Your Heart is a daily feature in the Daily Reflector.
UPDATE: Daily Reflector editor issues official retraction, apology for inflammatory Bless Your Heart post
Harrier Jet say final goodbye to Cherry Point.
Harrier Jets say final goodbye to Cherry Point
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep

Latest News

FIRST ALERT RUSSELL 1204
Jah'Tayvious Edwards passed away at the age of 18.
Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash
Powerball 12-3-2022
Powerball 12-3-2022
NCEL 12-3-2022