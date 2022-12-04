Pitt County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Hailey Rypkema, 17, was last seen Friday night in a red hoodie with black sweatpants according to the sheriff’s office.

WITN is told Rypkema is 5 ft. 3 with a possible heart tattoo on her hand.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says it is possible she may be with 55-year-old James Holloman from Greene County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

