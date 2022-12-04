Greenville parade didn’t let rain showers dampen their holiday festivity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This year the Greenville Parade experienced a few rain showers, but that didn’t stop the community from coming to watch.

The theme of the parade was “Frozen in Christmas.” About 75 floats were judged as they rolled down Evans Street for a first, second, and third-place winner. Kids could be seen running out to grab candy that was passed out and attendees waved as floats passed by.

Those in attendance could enjoy all Uptown Greenville has to offer after the parade. From Christmas lights, and various shops to eating at the local restaurants.

Todd Exum said his family has made coming to watch the Greenville Christmas parade a family tradition.

“We thought the weather was gonna keep us inside, but it cleared up, and the kids wanted to come. They came last year, and it kinda became our family tradition, to come out here and watch all the local parade businesses come out. It’s a good time,” Exum said.

