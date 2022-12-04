Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash

Jah'Tayvious Edwards passed away at the age of 18.
Jah'Tayvious Edwards passed away at the age of 18.(Greene Central High School)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for a high school football player killed in a crash in Pitt County will be held today.

Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a senior outside linebacker for Greene Central High School who was killed in a car crash just before 3:00 p.m. on November 26th at the intersection of Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road.

Ayden police have yet to release any information on how the crash happened or who else was involved.

Edwards’ viewing will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. today at the Tabernacle Temple of Jesus Christ, 1601 Lane Street SE in Wilson.

The funeral will follow the viewing at the church in Wilson at 1:30 p.m.

A wake took Saturday night from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the high school for Edwards along with a balloon release in his honor at the football field on Thursday.

