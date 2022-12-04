ECU football to play in Birmingham Bowl against Coastal Carolina December 27th

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina football team found out its bowl fate today they will meet Coastal Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:45 PM.

News sources have ECU as early 4 point favorites.

The Pirates have been to play in the Birmingham Bowl twice and lost both times. They fell to Florida in January 2015 by a score of 28-20. They lost to South Florida in the then the PapaJohns.com Bowl 24-7 in 2006.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.