An organization in east is spreading holiday cheer with a free event

By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gather your friends and family to head down Rudolph Road or Stocking Stuffer Street inside the Greenville Convention Center for the Festival of Trees. Along the imaginary roads, nearly 100 trees light up the halls for a greater cause.

Hosted by the Family Support Network of Eastern Carolina, the Festival of Trees is a way for businesses and families to showcase their unique love for Christmas, as they decorate Christmas trees in a not-so-typical way.

Amid the free Christmas activity, the organization is asking for monetary donations. With the donations, it will continue to offer resources to families of children with disabilities or families that have lost a child.

Tameika Dickens-Armstrong said seeing the trees set up and having the opportunity to enjoy them brings her a warm, homey feeling.

“I think it’s a joy this time of year. It’s about giving, and just looking at the Christmas trees, it kinda reminds us why we’re all here, is to love and give that same love that was given on Christmas to celebrate Jesus’ birthday,” said Dickens-Armstrong.

Nearly 100 trees are showcased this year, each with a different theme. Ranging from a “Wink of Pink” to “An American Christmas,” the tree’s ornaments showcased the tree’s theme and sponsor.

“We just love coming here because the trees bring us all together. We love cone look at the trees we come out, the children come out, and we were actually here when they were setting the trees up. I said, wow, just to see them working together, bringing in the pieces and putting everything together it just kinda have me a warm feeling” said Dickens-Armstrong.

The Festival of Trees is the largest fundraiser for the Family Support Network of Eastern Carolina.

The Festival of Trees at Greenville Convention Center is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until December 23rd.

