WITN End Zone - Regional Finals

New Bern, East Duplin, Tarboro and Northern Nash will represent the east in the state finals
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - REGIONAL FINALS - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4A

New Bern 35, Millbrook 27

Grimsley 28, Weddington 27

3A

Northern Nash 23, Seventy-First 22

East Lincoln 14, South Point 7

2A

East Duplin 28, Wallace-Rose Hill 26

Reidsville 32, Burns 14

1A

Tarboro 35, Rosewood 7

Mount Airy 35, Draughn 6

2022 State Championship Information

Friday, December 9, 2022 @ 7:00 PM | 4A Championship | Kenan Stadium – UNC-Chapel Hill

#2 New Bern Bears (15-0) vs. #1 Grimsley Whirlies (15-0)

Saturday, December 10, 2022 @ 11:00 AM | 2A Championship | Kenan Stadium – UNC-Chapel Hill

#2 East Duplin Panthers (14-1) vs. #1 Reidsville Rams (14-1)

Saturday, December 10, 2022 @ 3:00 PM | 1A Championship | Carter-Finley Stadium – NC State University

#1 Tarboro Vikings (14-1) vs. #4 Mount Airy Granite Bears (14-1)

Saturday, December 10, 2022 @ 7:00 PM | 3A Championship | Carter-Finley Stadium – NC State University

#1 Northern Nash Knights (15-0) vs. #4 East Lincoln Mustangs (15-0)

