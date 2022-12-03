WITN End Zone - Regional Finals
New Bern, East Duplin, Tarboro and Northern Nash will represent the east in the state finals
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - REGIONAL FINALS - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4A
New Bern 35, Millbrook 27
Grimsley 28, Weddington 27
3A
Northern Nash 23, Seventy-First 22
East Lincoln 14, South Point 7
2A
East Duplin 28, Wallace-Rose Hill 26
Reidsville 32, Burns 14
1A
Tarboro 35, Rosewood 7
Mount Airy 35, Draughn 6
2022 State Championship Information
Friday, December 9, 2022 @ 7:00 PM | 4A Championship | Kenan Stadium – UNC-Chapel Hill
#2 New Bern Bears (15-0) vs. #1 Grimsley Whirlies (15-0)
Saturday, December 10, 2022 @ 11:00 AM | 2A Championship | Kenan Stadium – UNC-Chapel Hill
#2 East Duplin Panthers (14-1) vs. #1 Reidsville Rams (14-1)
Saturday, December 10, 2022 @ 3:00 PM | 1A Championship | Carter-Finley Stadium – NC State University
#1 Tarboro Vikings (14-1) vs. #4 Mount Airy Granite Bears (14-1)
Saturday, December 10, 2022 @ 7:00 PM | 3A Championship | Carter-Finley Stadium – NC State University
#1 Northern Nash Knights (15-0) vs. #4 East Lincoln Mustangs (15-0)
