Two people sent to hospital after early morning shooting in Goldsboro

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after being shot.

Goldsboro police say they received several ShotSpotter alerts about active gunfire in the 300 block of Beech Street.

Officials say they found a large crime scene with multiple cars and homes damaged by gunfire.

Mikell Wright, 23, and Andrea Broadie, 32, were treated at UNC Health Wayne for multiple gunshot wounds.

WITN is told Wright was transported to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment while Broadie was treated and released from UNC Health Wayne.

Police say the injuries to both victims were considered non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

