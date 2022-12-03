Toys for Tots wraps up another successful year at WITN

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Celebrating the gift-giving season was even sweeter this year at WITN as we watched your donations fill a 26-foot box truck with toys through our Toys for Tots drive.

From bikes, scooters and electronics to vintage Barbie Dolls dating back almost 30 years, your new, unwrapped toys are now on a journey to brighten the holidays of Eastern Carolina’s children.

Last year, the Churches Outreach Network was able to support nearly 30,000 children in Pitt County alone.

But as inflation remained stalled at record highs all year, some families may struggle to see many toys under their trees.

Thanks to your support, Pastor Rodney Coles says those still affected by the pandemic will have something to celebrate this year.

There is still time to get involved. Starting next Friday Pitt County law enforcement officers will stay on the roof of Walmart on Greenville Boulevard until 200 bikes are donated to the cause.

