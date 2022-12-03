Some Williamston residents concerned tar on vehicles and homes is coming from nearby construction site

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some people in the east say they’re having a problem with tar on their vehicles and even their homes, and they claim it’s coming from a construction site set up on their road.

Many families on Jones Road say they are getting tar stuck to their cars and homes, so we set out to get some answers.

Speckles of black tar have appeared on many homes and cars on Jones Road, and residents say it started after Barnhill Contracting Company added a materials site on the road.

“This didn’t happen until they started about nine months ago. Well, we considered that it was just we were not washing our cars enough, but that’s not true. We got so much stuff on our houses and our cars that’s it gotta be coming from that direction, while these cars, I mean trucks coming and dumping the storage material,” said Michael Rodgers, a Williamston resident.

WITN reached out to Barnhill Construction and Tom Shannon, the Vice President of Information Services, who had no comment at this time.

Community members say they haven’t received any answers either. But they say a worker came out to their homes, claiming the tar stuck to their cars was not caused by them. He then proceeded to show them how the tar they were using could dissolve with WD 40. However, the community member said if they were to put WD 40 on every spot that showed up, they would be washing their cars every day.

“He put some solution on it, some that he brought in, where he got it from, somebody needs to tell me too, but he said it didn’t come from them or him. I don’t believe that,” said Michael Rodgers, a Williamston resident.

Residents also say they’ve noticed a gas smell since the site moved in.

“I’m concerned about that being in my neighborhood, so I really don’t want that fumes in my neighborhood,” said Marie Perry, a Williamston resident.

After nine months of dealing with this and still searching for answers, citizens say they want the construction company to take action.

While Barnhill construction had no comment, we will continue to follow this story and update you with any information they do provide.

