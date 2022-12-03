Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Spotty raindrops and warm temperatures for your Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A southerly breeze will help push our highs up into the upper 60s to low 70s despite rain showers showing up today. Speaking of rain, the timing of the heaviest rain will be focused over the late morning into the early evening. About a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch of rain is expected during that time period with a few light lingering showers near the coast moving offshore around midnight.

Cloud cover will continue to stick around, even well after a cold front passes through the area late tonight. The layer of clouds will keep temperatures in the lower 40s tonight. Eventually the clouds will begin lift out of the area, allowing for temps to fall quickly

The warmth of Saturday will return Tuesday and Wednesday, and like we’ll see on Saturday, rain showers will come with the warmer weather. Highs will hover again between the upper 60s to low 70s. The rain will depart briefly on Thursday before another round of drops starts to fall on Friday. A moderate drought is currently impacting Duplin, Onslow, Jones, Craven, Southern Lenoir, Western Pamlico and Western Carteret counties, so the raindrops are needed for many.

Saturday

Cloudy and breezy with afternoon showers. High of 70. Wind: SW 10-15. Rain chance: 60%.

Sunday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with cooler temps. High of 53. Wind: W 5-10

Monday

Mostly sunny and cool. High of 59. Wind: W 5-10.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy and wet. Scattered rain showers through the day. High of 68. Wind SW 7-15. Rain chance: 40%

