Rocky Mount Police arrest shooter in double homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left two people dead.

Rocky Mount Police say the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division and Homicide Unit arrested Eric Coley, 42, for his involvement in a double homicide in the 1400 block of Construction Drive.

Police say Devone Brown, 28, and Destiny Wiggings, 24, were found dead in a car Thursday Morning.

Officials say Coley was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

WITN is told Coley is being held at the Nash County Detention Facility without bond and is scheduled for his first court appearance at Nash County Courthouse on Monday, December 5th at 9:00 a.m.

