One city rolls in holiday spirit with more than a parade

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A city here in the east kicked off the holiday season with an annual Christmas parade and a Christmas market.

On the first Saturday in December, the city of Washington holds its Christmas parade. For the last four years, the Harbor District Market has put on a Christmas market in hopes of adding to the holiday atmosphere.

Last year, Penny Guildford brought her daughter to the parade for the first time.

“Last year was the first year that I brought her out, and she really enjoyed it and seeing all the different characters and Santa Claus, seeing the different bands and dance teams, and we just really enjoyed it,” said Guilford. “So, I wanted to make it a new family tradition for both of us to keep coming out every year and supporting and showing love.”

The city market is open throughout the week with a few permanent vendors, but this weekend it has more vendors, special holiday hours, and live music.

Lisa Chappell, a first-time market vendor, said she loves the city.

“We love little Washington. My husband and I do we come here to visit, so the last time we came here, we visited this market, and we talked to the manager and asked her if we could come for her Christmas market and bring our things,” said Chappell.

On the same street as the market, the Christmas parade rolled through downtown Washington. It featured many businesses and organizations and famous holiday faces such as snowmen, the Grinch, and Santa, who closed out the parade.

“My mom’s a teacher, and she basically knows everybody, and we just came out here to grab some candy and leave,” said Leslie Foie, a parade attendee.

The assistant manager for the Harbor Market District is excited for years to come as the event grows every year.

