Marines get free Christmas trees.

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Marines were on the receiving end of a generous donation a few weeks ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River partnered with the Christmas Spirit Foundation and FedEx to distribute free Christmas trees first come, first serve, to active duty service members and their families.

900 trees were tossed on roofs and into trunks, with notes thanking troops for their service.

Over the past 17 years, the Christmas Spirit Foundation has worked with FedEx to deliver real Christmas trees to military families across the United States.

Organizers and base command spoke to the importance of the event.

“Awesome the price of trees has gone up like everything has gone up so if it comes between, hey can we afford to buy a real tree or you know, get diapers, or you know, get food, and I’m not, it’s just that little, that little thing, it’s a little way for us to just say thank you,” said MCCS Lejeune-New River deputy operations officer Yolanda Adams.

“It’s a challenging life in the military and this is one way that not only us as a base or an installation but the communities that give back is very much appreciated,” said Camp Lejeune Commanding Officer Brigadier General Andrew Niebel.

The giveaway was slated to end at 10 Friday morning, but volunteers agreed to stay until all the trees were gone.

For 2022, MCCS and Christmas Spirit Foundation, and FedEx hope to deliver more than 15,000 trees to 79 total locations.

