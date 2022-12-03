Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased. (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home that was recently purchased.

WOIO reports the owner purchased the property on Noble Road through a foreclosure sale in Cuyahoga County.

According to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications Mike Thomas, the new homeowner called police around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday after finding the body in the home’s basement.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the body as 71-year-old Nina Fielden.

Thomas said Fielden was the previous owner of the home.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner reported not finding any signs of trauma on the woman’s body while continuing to determine her cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khalil Leak was pronounced dead Thursday night at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.
Family wanting answers after Duplin County toddler dies
Margie Bouie
Woman held on $3 million bond for fentanyl charges
Harrier Jet say final goodbye to Cherry Point.
Harrier Jets say final goodbye to Cherry Point
Loaded gun found at Onslow County high school; basketball game canceled
Greenville police said the former employee was arrested here at the intersection of US 264 and...
POLICE: Former employee arrested after firing gun at Greenville workplace

Latest News

Officials on the South Atlantic island St. Helena say they are celebrating Jonathan the...
Jonathan the tortoise's 190th birthday
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands fight for the ball against DeAndre Yedlin of the United States...
US eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to the Netherlands
One city rolls in holiday spirit with more than a parade
Two people sent to hospital after early morning shooting in Goldsboro
Two people sent to hospital after early morning shooting in Goldsboro
Rocky Mount Police arrest shooter in double homicide