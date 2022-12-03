ECU men’s basketball tops Campbell

ECU 79, Campbell 69
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 1:38 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina men’s basketball bounced back from a mid-week loss and beat Campbell 79-69 Friday night in Greenville.

The Pirates led by a career-high 25 points from RJ Felton. Brandon Johnson added 16 points with 10 rebounds in the win.

 Joshua Lusane scored 16 points to lead the Fighting Camels. 

The Pirates next play at UNC Wilmington on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

