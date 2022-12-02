Woman held on $3 million bond for fentanyl charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in jail on a $3 million bond after her arrest on trafficking in fentanyl.

Craven County deputies and New Bern police raided the home of Margie Bouie on Tuesday.

They found fentanyl, cash, and items used for the distribution of drugs in the home on J A Lilly Drive outside of Vanceboro, according to a news release.

The 55-year-old Bouie was charged with six felony counts of trafficking fentanyl, six felony counts of maintaining a dwelling for the sell of fentanyl, and six counts possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.