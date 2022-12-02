As winter months approach, counties are taking action to help families in need

Low income energy assistance program application opens
Low income energy assistance program application opens(n/a)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The federal low-income energy assistance program is now taking applications with the potential of helping thousands of families.

As the days get darker faster and the looming winter starts to drop our temperatures, “LIEAP” – a program with a fun little name is looking to help folks keep the lights on and the heat running as energy use increases.

“I have oxygen that I use constantly, so I need, you know, electricity, so whatever the cost, I got to pay it cause I don’t want to be in the dark, and I need air to breathe,” said Mary Moore, a LIEAP applicant.

Any household with a person older than 60 or an individual who receives disability benefits is eligible to apply and could be eligible for between $300.00 and $500.00. Once a family or individual is accepted into the program, LIEAP makes a one-time payment to the utility vendor.

“It doesn’t matter how you heat your home; it’s not just for energy bills, and I think that’s a major misconception, so whether you heat with coal or wood, LP gas, oil or electricity, we can help,” Jessica Adams, Carteret County DSS Director.

When you apply, you’ll need to show all income received one month prior to the date of the application as well as names, birthdays and social security numbers of everyone living in the household. Finally, you’ll need proof of how the home is heated.

“This is a difficult time for people due to increase cost of not only fuel and electricity needed for heating during cold weather but all the other increases expenses people are experiencing now,” said Bryan Averette, Economic Support Services.

Nearly 4,000 families are expected to apply in Pitt county alone. For more information on where you can apply, give your local department of social services a call.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies were found inside this Cadillac this morning.
ROCKY MOUNT: Two people found dead in car identified
New economic growth and development in Pitt County
Pitt & Onslow counties now in most economically distressed category
Greenville police said the former employee was arrested here at the intersection of US 264 and...
POLICE: Former employee arrested after firing gun at Greenville workplace
A 9-year-old boy's body was found Tuesday after he fell off a boat and was hit by a propeller.
Officials: 9-year-old’s body found days after falling off boat, hit by propeller
The search continues for a person after a body and vehicle were recovered from the Neuse River...
UPDATE: Troopers identify body pulled from Neuse River, search continues for second person

Latest News

Harrier Jets say final goodbye to Cherry Point
Harrier Jet say final goodbye to Cherry Point.
Harrier Jets say final goodbye to Cherry Point
Kinston police release photos of Christmas display vandals
Kinston police release photos of Christmas display vandals
WHO AM I? Kinston police want person involved in weekend shooting
ENC Counties drop from Tier 2 to Tier 1