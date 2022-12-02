Three first responders injured after shots fired at Rowan Co. house fire

Firefighters were called to a fire on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell around 12:38 a.m. Friday.
The injuries were minor, according to authorities.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three first responders were injured after someone inside a burning Rowan County home fired shots, authorities said.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters were called to a fire on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell around 12:38 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement also responded.

As first responders approached the back of the home, someone inside fired shots, officials said. Two law enforcement officers and one firefighter were injured, although the sheriff’s office would not confirm they were shot.

The injuries were minor, according to authorities.

Authorities said the suspect is dead and they are not aware of any other threats to the community.

Granite Quarry Mayor Brittany Barnhart thanked all the neighboring and partnering agencies for their support and assistance following the incident.

“Following an emotional morning, we are thankful to know our officers and firefighters are fairing as well as possible during this time,” Barnhart said in a statement.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

