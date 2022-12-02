Tarboro and Edgecombe County hosting events this holiday season

Christmas Fun in Tarboro and Edgecombe County
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Experience small town holiday events and Christmas celebrations in Tarboro and Edgecombe County.

Take part in the 46th Annual Pinetops Christmas Parade Saturday at 10am and the town of Princeville Christmas Parade at 1pm. Other events include wine tastings, candlelight home tours, gingerbread making, holiday pop concerts and more. Enjoy the Christmas season with the warmth, joy, and fellowship of small town life.

For a full schedule of events and times, click here.

