Stolen South Carolina rescue vehicle found in Nash County

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say they found a stolen rescue vehicle from South Carolina and nabbed the man who took it.

Ricky Norris, of North Charleston, South Carolina, is in the Nash County jail on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Nash County deputies said on Monday they were alerted to a suspicious man at the Circle K on Highway 43 in Dortches, which is along I-95.

The store clerk said the man was unloading items from the back of a rescue vehicle.

Deputies checked and quickly learned the Latta Rescue SUV had been stolen earlier in the day. Latta is 157 miles south of Dortches, not far off I-95.

The 41-year-old Norris is also being held on a fugitive warrant as South Carolina police are charging him with breaking into the rescue building and stealing the vehicle.

