Saving Graces: Meet Will Ferrell

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you love the actor Will Ferrell, you will love this little kitty too!

He’s a cat Saving Graces for Felines says is anything but feral!

They say he is very sweet and loving cat, and people instantly fall in love with his charm.

He came to Saving Grace as a stray that was already neutered, and ear tipped.

Organizers couldn’t find his owner, so will decided he was staying.

But after some time, Saving Grace says it’s time for this loving cat to find his forever home!

So, if you think will is the perfect cat for your home, adopt him

For more information, head on over to Saving Grace’s website.

