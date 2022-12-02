Onslow County deputy injured after traffic stop on bridge

The crash happened Tuesday morning.(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County deputy was injured in a “move over” violation during a traffic stop earlier this week.

It happened around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday on the Jacksonville Bypass as the deputy was trying to stop a suspected drunk driver near Wilmington Highway.

A news release said Scott Faulkner eventually pulled over on the bridge over the New River, stopping on the left side of the highway, partially on the highway, and partially on the shoulder.

Sgt. Jesse Gober was in his patrol car behind the stopped vehicle when another driver rear-ended the cruiser, deputies said. The crash pushed Gober’s cruiser into Faulkner’s vehicle and to the other side of the bridge.

The deputy was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital and released after being evaluated.

Faulkner was charged with driving while impaired with deputies saying he had a breath alcohol concentration of .17.

The other driver, Kelly Brown, was charged with failing to move over for a stopped emergency vehicle and failure to wear a seatbelt.

State law says all drivers must move over or slow down when passing emergency vehicles, tow trucks, or utility vehicles that are stopped on the highway

