Onslow County Board of Commissioners chairman resigns

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The chairman of an Eastern Carolina board of commissioners has resigned.

In a statement Friday, the Onslow County Board of Commissioners announced Chairman Jack Bright has resigned effective December 2.

The statement says Bright is leaving the position due to family commitments and current health conditions.

He served as a commissioner on the board for 15 years and chairman of the board for six years.

Under North Carolina Statute, the Onslow County Republican Party’s executive committee will have 30 days to make a recommendation to fill his position for the remainder of the term, which ends in 2024.

The board will meet on December 5 for its regular meeting, where an oath of officer ceremony will take place for newly elected commissioners, followed by an organizational meeting where commissioners will elect a new chairman and vice chairman.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.