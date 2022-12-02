NC State wins top ten clash at Iowa women’s basketball

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers each scored 22 points to help No. 12 North Carolina State overcome a 45-point effort from Caitlin Clark and beat No. 10 Iowa 94-81 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Thursday night. Clark, who came into the game tied for second in the nation in scoring at 26.7 points per game, scored the Hawkeyes’ first nine points of the game, and had the first 11 points of the fourth quarter as Iowa tried to rally from a 13-point deficit. The preseason All-American was 16 of 28 from the field, 5 of 13 in 3-pointers. She finished one point off her career high.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 points, Sydney Parrish added 24 and No. 5 Indiana hit 12 3-pointers to defeat No. 6 North Carolina 87-63 on Thursday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The battle of unbeatens had drastically different shooting nights. The Hoosiers got hot to improve to 8-0 and the Tar Heels did not to drop to 6-1. The Hoosiers hit eight 3s to build a 16-point lead by halftime. Parrish, a junior transfer starting for injured senior guard Grace Berger, hit four 3s as did senior guard Sara Scalia. Tar Heels junior guard Kennedy Todd Williams had 20 points. Junior guard Deja Kelly added 11.

FAIRFAX, Va. – (ECU Athletics) The East Carolina women’s basketball team fell to the George Mason Patriots 54-41 Thursday at EagleBank Arena. The loss ends a two-week road swing for the Pirates as they return to Minges Coliseum Sunday.

Tiara Chambers registered her 88th career block, moving her into a tie for sixth all-time in the category in program history.

The Pirates made a valiant effort to come back in the fourth quarter, recording a 9-0 run over nearly seven minutes of game time to cut the margin into single digits, but that was as far as the comeback effort went.

Synia Johnson’s 13 points led the Pirates.

Duke women also picked up a win in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge as they took down Northwestern 66-50.

