Martinook’s hat trick lifts Canes over Blues

Hurricanes 6, Blues 4
April 22, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
April 22, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier | AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot.

Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left.

Brent Burns, Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal also scored. Antti Raanta made 12 saves and Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 10 shots in relief.

Pavel Buchnevich, Noel Acciari, Torey Krug and Ryan O’Reilly scored for St. Louis. Binnington made 30 saves, missing a chance for his 100th victory.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies were found inside this Cadillac this morning.
ROCKY MOUNT: Two people found dead in car identified
New economic growth and development in Pitt County
Pitt & Onslow counties now in most economically distressed category
Greenville police said the former employee was arrested here at the intersection of US 264 and...
POLICE: Former employee arrested after firing gun at Greenville workplace
A 9-year-old boy's body was found Tuesday after he fell off a boat and was hit by a propeller.
Officials: 9-year-old’s body found days after falling off boat, hit by propeller
The search continues for a person after a body and vehicle were recovered from the Neuse River...
UPDATE: Troopers identify body pulled from Neuse River, search continues for second person

Latest News

Iowa falls to NC State
NC State wins top ten clash at Iowa women’s basketball
D.H. Conley swimmer Kristen Ivey signs with George Mason
Kristen Ivey signs NLI to George Mason swimming
D.H. Conley’s Ivey signs NLI with division-I George Mason swimming
Farmville Central boys top South Central in first meeting in over a decade, Falcons girls crush the Jaguars