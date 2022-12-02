Marines become U.S. citizens aboard USS North Carolina

The 18 Marines were made U.S. citizens on the USS North Carolina Friday morning.
The 18 Marines were made U.S. citizens on the USS North Carolina Friday morning.(Camp Lejeune)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - It’s official -- 18 Camp Lejeune Marines are now U.S. citizens.

A naturalization ceremony was held on the USS North Carolina in Wilmington this morning.

The ceremony, conducted by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Richard Myers II, is the largest ever for a Marine Corps infantry battalion.

The Marines are members of the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, and come from 14 different countries spread across five continents.

Now that the Marines are citizens, the Marine Corps says they can explore more options with the Corps, including different military occupational specialties, or commissioning opportunities down the road.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies were found inside this Cadillac this morning.
ROCKY MOUNT: Two people found dead in car identified
Greenville police said the former employee was arrested here at the intersection of US 264 and...
POLICE: Former employee arrested after firing gun at Greenville workplace
New economic growth and development in Pitt County
Pitt & Onslow counties now in most economically distressed category
Harrier Jet say final goodbye to Cherry Point.
Harrier Jets say final goodbye to Cherry Point
Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington,...
Williamston native Gaylord Perry dead at 84

Latest News

Cherry Branch limited ferry schedule continues with ramp repairs
Ricky Norris
Stolen South Carolina rescue vehicle found in Nash County
Margie Bouie
Woman held on $3 million bond for fentanyl charges
Jack Bright
Onslow County Board of Commissioners chairman resigns