Marine Corps Community Services hands out free Christmas trees Friday

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Active duty service members and their families will be able to get a free Christmas tree Friday.

The Marine Corps Community Services will hand them out on a first come, first served basis from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Friday morning at the Paradise Point Golf Course parking lot.

After 10:00 a.m. trees will be available to anyone with a valid DOD id.

