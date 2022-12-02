Loaded gun found at Onslow County high school; basketball game canceled

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A basketball game tonight has been canceled after deputies found a loaded gun at an Onslow County high school.

Col. Chris Thomas told WITN that the revolver was found by a deputy during a search at White Oak High School.

He said the student is in custody and there is no ongoing threat at the school.

Thomas said their investigation showed that bringing the weapon to school wasn’t directed toward any one person.

The school did cancel Friday night’s home basketball game with Northside High School.

