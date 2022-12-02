J.H. Rose pulls away from Washington boys basketball with big fourth quarter

Rampants 80, Pam Pack 59
J.H. Rose pulls away from Washington boys basketball with big fourth quarter
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose hosting Washington basketball the boys game tight through three quarters. It’s Pam Pack’s Oliver Thomas throwing it down on the break Washington hanging tough through 3.

Then it’s Javon Williams with the tough basket in the lane. Pam Pack down 4 with just under 6 minutes to play.

Rose was chucking up dagger 3′s in the fourth. Justin Grimes had a few of them drop to go up 10 here.

Hugh Collins hit a few from beyond the arc as well as Rose separated.

Now if you like dunks like me this one was fun. How about freshman Chaise Smith throwing down with one hand.

Malachi Keyes says easy there young sir. I can jam out too.

J.H. Rose wins it 80-59.

