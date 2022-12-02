HBCU basketball games to air on WITN 7.2 this season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This college basketball season, WITN will be airing Historical Black College and University basketball games on WITN 7.2. Many of these rivalries go back decades.
Here is the schedule of games including dates and times:
Sat 12/3/22 - 2p - W - New Jersey I Of T Vs Norfolk State
Sat 12/3/22 - 4:30p - M - St. Andrews Vs N.C. Central
Sat 12/10/22 - 2p - W - La Salle Vs Maryland E. Shore
Sat 12/10/22 - 4:30p - M - Georgian Court Vs Delaware State
Coaches Versus Racism Roundball Classic From Houston, Texas
Sat 12/17/22 - 2p - M - Montana Vs M Prairie View
Sat 12/17122 - 4:30p - M - Univ. Of Houston Jackson State
Sat 1/7/23 - W - 2p / M - 4:30p - Texas Southern Vs Arkansas Pine Bluff
Sat 11/4/23 - W - 2p / M - 4:30p - Alabama State Vs Alabama A&M
Sat 1/21/23 - W - 2p / M - 4:30p - Virginia Union Vs Bowie State
Sat 1/28/23 - W - 2p / M - 4:30p - Jackson State Vs Grambling
Sat 2/4/23 - W - 2p / M - 4:30p - Grambling Vs Alabama State
Sat 2/11/23 - W - 2p / M - 4:30p - Alabama State Vs Arkansas Pine Bluff
Sat 2/18/23 - W - 2p / M - 1:30p - Alcorn State Vs Jackson State
Sat 2/25/23 - W - 2p / M - 4:30p - Southern Univ. Vs Bethune Cookman
Sat 3/4/23 - W - 2p / M - 4:30p - Texas Southern Vs Prairie View
You can stay up to date on the WITN programming schedule here. HBCU Basketball coverage is sponsored by Wayne Hardee Law.
