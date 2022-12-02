HBCU basketball games to air on WITN 7.2 this season

HBCU Basketball
HBCU Basketball(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This college basketball season, WITN will be airing Historical Black College and University basketball games on WITN 7.2. Many of these rivalries go back decades.

Here is the schedule of games including dates and times:

Sat 12/3/22 - 2p - W - New Jersey I Of T Vs Norfolk State

Sat 12/3/22 - 4:30p - M - St. Andrews Vs N.C. Central

Sat 12/10/22 - 2p - W - La Salle Vs Maryland E. Shore

Sat 12/10/22 - 4:30p - M - Georgian Court Vs Delaware State

Coaches Versus Racism Roundball Classic From Houston, Texas

Sat 12/17/22 - 2p - M - Montana Vs M Prairie View

Sat 12/17122 - 4:30p - M - Univ. Of Houston Jackson State

Sat 1/7/23 - W - 2p / M - 4:30p - Texas Southern Vs Arkansas Pine Bluff

Sat 11/4/23 - W - 2p / M - 4:30p - Alabama State Vs Alabama A&M

Sat 1/21/23 - W - 2p / M - 4:30p - Virginia Union Vs Bowie State

Sat 1/28/23 - W - 2p / M - 4:30p - Jackson State Vs Grambling

Sat 2/4/23 - W - 2p / M - 4:30p - Grambling Vs Alabama State

Sat 2/11/23 - W - 2p / M - 4:30p - Alabama State Vs Arkansas Pine Bluff

Sat 2/18/23 - W - 2p / M - 1:30p - Alcorn State Vs Jackson State

Sat 2/25/23 - W - 2p / M - 4:30p - Southern Univ. Vs Bethune Cookman

Sat 3/4/23 - W - 2p / M - 4:30p - Texas Southern Vs Prairie View

You can stay up to date on the WITN programming schedule here. HBCU Basketball coverage is sponsored by Wayne Hardee Law.

