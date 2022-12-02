Farmville Central boys top South Central in first meeting in over a decade, Falcons girls crush the Jaguars

Farmville Central boys top South Central in first meeting in over a decade, Falcons girls crush the Jaguars
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central girls put on a show Thursday night against the 4-time defending regional champions Farmville Central

Sabraya Baker the steal and nails the three ball they were up double digits

Freshman to get to know quickly, if you don’t already, Brooklynne Evans the rebound, basket, and one. Falcons up 48-16 at the half.

They got it to running time second half another freshman to watch Niyani Mayo drops it in. South Central girls roll to victory 63-25.

“We got some talented girls across the board, freshman to senior class. The faster we grow up the better we are going to get,” says South Central head coach Robert Duck, “I thought we had great effort on the defensive end of the floor. It led to some easy baskets in transition. Created dominos for us and we got the advantage and kept the advantage.”

For the first time since 2012 South Central and Farmville Central boys meet on the basketball court.

Jaguars out and running Jah Short slams it down with one hand on the break 8-0 run to start

Then Alex Moye up the floor to M.J. Williams for the lay in they were up a few scores in the second.

South Central hung around all first half Ean Behm cleans up the miss on the fast break, down just 4.

Jaguars go on a mini-run to close the half J.D. Daniels puts back his own miss they were up 9 at the break.

Farmville Central able to claim the victory 58-48.

