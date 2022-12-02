Family wanting answers after Duplin County toddler dies

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a toddler from Duplin County is searching for answers after taking the child off life support.

Khalil Leak was pronounced dead Thursday night at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

The two-year-old’s family says Khalil apparently was injured Monday at Pink Hill’s recreation center park. His grandparents said he and his sister were picked up by his mother’s boyfriend who later said the children had fallen down often while playing that day.

Today, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating what happened. In a statement, deputies said medical staff at UNC Lenoir Health Care, where the child was first cared for, suspected the critical injuries were related to child abuse.

“It took several hours for us to find out anything because they said it was a child custody case,” said Jimmie Wilson, the child’s grandfather. “We found out that he has bruises to the brain, brain bleeding, liver damage, rectum damage, and all kind of damage to his body. Then we were informed that he was not going to make it and he had 72 hours to live.”

Deputies said the child’s parents and family are cooperating with their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.