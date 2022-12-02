D.H. Conley’s Ivey signs NLI with division-I George Mason swimming

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Signing day for a few athletes in the area. D.H. Conley and East Carolina Aquatics swimmer Kristen Ivey signed her National Letter of Intent to division one George Mason.

“It was really exciting when I finally decided. I had texted the coach and said can I commit cause I didn’t know what to do. He was like sure. I about passed out I was so excited,” says D.H. Conley swimmer Kristen Ivey, “Probably about a month ago. I went on an official visit and I loved it... Most places I have been the pool is really small like a dungeon-like pool but this one was very open and very nice... I’ve always wanted to tell people that I am a division one athlete because that’s just the coolest thing in the world. I fit in when I got there and I am just really excited.”

