Cherry Branch limited ferry schedule continues with ramp repairs

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHERRY BRANCH, N.C. (WITN) - A ferry in Eastern Carolina will have a limited schedule for ramp repairs.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division says its staff need to continue vital repairs to the Minnesot Beach Terminal ramp systems, so the ferry will run at a limited schedule between Dec. 5-9.

The schedule will be as follows:

  • From Cherry Branch: 5 a.m., 5:45 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
  • From Minnesott Beach: 5:25 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The DOT said that the routes will return to a normal schedule as soon as repairs are completed.

