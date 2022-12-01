Williamston native Gaylord Perry dead at 84

Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington,...
Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington, Saturday, July 14, 2018, as part of the activities in advance of the MLB All-Star Game.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball, died Thursday. He was 84.

Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He did not provide additional details.

Perry was born in Williamston and played for Williamston High School in the late 1950s.

Perry pitched for eight major-league teams from 1962 until 1983. He won the Cy Young with Cleveland in 1972 and with San Diego in 1978 just after turning 40.

He was a five-time All-Star who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1991.

Perry had a career record of 314-255, finished with 3,554 strikeouts and used a pitching style where he doctored baseballs or made batters believe he was doctoring them. His 1974 autobiography was titled “Me and the Spitter.”

After his career, Perry founded the baseball program at Limestone College in Gaffney and was its coach for the first three years.

