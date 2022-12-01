WHO AM I? Kinston police want person involved in weekend shooting

The West Vernon Avenue shooting was one of three in the city that happened over the weekend.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them solve a shooting from this past weekend.

Kinston police this afternoon released surveillance video of a person they say was involved in Sunday’s shooting at a party in the 1600 block of West Vernon Avenue.

Two people were shot, according to police, and both had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information on who the person is in the photos to call them at 252-939-4020, or Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

The West Vernon Avenue shooting was one of three in the city that happened over the weekend, shootings that killed one man and injured three other people.

