WHO AM I? Kinston police want person involved in weekend shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them solve a shooting from this past weekend.

Kinston police this afternoon released surveillance video of a person they say was involved in Sunday’s shooting at a party in the 1600 block of West Vernon Avenue.

Two people were shot, according to police, and both had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information on who the person is in the photos to call them at 252-939-4020, or Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

The West Vernon Avenue shooting was one of three in the city that happened over the weekend, shootings that killed one man and injured three other people.

