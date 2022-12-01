U.S. Marshals arrest Rocky Mount shooting suspect

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Marshal Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Rocky Mount.

With the help of the Rocky Mount Police Department, marshals arrested Michael Fields on Wednesday at the 1100 block of Pinehurst Drive in Rocky Mount. Rocky Mount Police had previously attempted to arrest Fields in connection to a November 16th shooting with injury but were unable to.

Fields had an outstanding warrant for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and intent to kill. Rocky Mount Police also connected Fields with an August 7th homicide that occurred on Branch Street.

He is being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Facility without bond.

