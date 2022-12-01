UNC’s Maye brings in four major ACC awards including Player of the Year

First Heel to earn the honor since Lawrence Taylor in 1980
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass against Wake Forest during the first...
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - UNC freshman quarterback Drake Maye was honored by the ACC with four major awards. He was named the ACC Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Maye has thrown for almost 3,500 yards and 41 total touchdowns.

The Huntersville native is the first UNC player to win player of the year since Lawrence Taylor did it in 1980.

The Heels face Clemson in the ACC Championship game Saturday at 8 PM.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search continues for a person after a body and vehicle were recovered from the Neuse River...
UPDATE: Troopers identify body pulled from Neuse River, search continues for second person
A 9-year-old boy's body was found Tuesday after he fell off a boat and was hit by a propeller.
Officials: 9-year-old’s body found days after falling off boat, hit by propeller
De'Quazious Pollard charged in Greenville Mall shooting
Greenville police arrest suspect in mall shooting
Viewer video shows the scene where a shooting took place Monday night in Kinston.
Kinston police investigating attempted murder
Marquis Jefferson, 27
Man arrested on numerous drug-related charges

Latest News

Mitchell makes first team all-conference, honorable mention All-American
Mitchell named first team all-conference, All-American honorable mention
SCSU upsets ECU
ECU men get upset at home by South Carolina State
Kinston Rose split doubleheader
Kinston boys, Rose girls earn non-conference wins
Sports Spotlight - New Bern running back Aronne Herring set school record with 7 rushing...
Sports Spotlight - New Bern’s Herring sets school record for touchdowns in a game in state playoffs