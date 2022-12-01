UNC’s Maye brings in four major ACC awards including Player of the Year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - UNC freshman quarterback Drake Maye was honored by the ACC with four major awards. He was named the ACC Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Maye has thrown for almost 3,500 yards and 41 total touchdowns.

The Huntersville native is the first UNC player to win player of the year since Lawrence Taylor did it in 1980.

The Heels face Clemson in the ACC Championship game Saturday at 8 PM.

