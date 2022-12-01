Two people found dead in a car in Rocky Mount

The bodies were found inside this Cadillac this morning.
The bodies were found inside this Cadillac this morning.(WRAL/NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -An investigation is underway after police say two people were found dead in a vehicle on Thursday.

Rocky Mount police were called to the parking lot of Barnhill Construction in the 1400 block of Construction Drive around 6:15 a.m.

Officials say as employees were arriving to work, when they saw the victims inside the parked car, along with two small children in the back seat.

The children were physically not harmed but were still taken to UNC Nash Healthcare, after being exposed to the cold temperatures for an extended period, according to police.

The names of the victims are being withheld until the family of both victims are notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, or call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 9-year-old boy's body was found Tuesday after he fell off a boat and was hit by a propeller.
Officials: 9-year-old’s body found days after falling off boat, hit by propeller
The search continues for a person after a body and vehicle were recovered from the Neuse River...
UPDATE: Troopers identify body pulled from Neuse River, search continues for second person
Marquis Jefferson, 27
Man arrested on numerous drug-related charges
Pitt & Onslow counties now in most economically distressed category
Search for missing man in Neuse River now recovery effort

Latest News

Party with a Purpose charity gala being held in Greenville
Party with a Purpose charity gala being held in Greenville
Marine Air Squadron at Cherry Point to receive new designation
Marine Air Squadron at Cherry Point to receive new designation
More than a dozen partner agencies and private vendors participated in Pitt County's annual...
Pitt County Annual Safety Fair takes place Thursday
Pitt County Annual Safety Fair taking place today
Pitt County Annual Safety Fair taking place todayrsion