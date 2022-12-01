Two people found dead in a car in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -An investigation is underway after police say two people were found dead in a vehicle on Thursday.

Rocky Mount police were called to the parking lot of Barnhill Construction in the 1400 block of Construction Drive around 6:15 a.m.

Officials say as employees were arriving to work, when they saw the victims inside the parked car, along with two small children in the back seat.

The children were physically not harmed but were still taken to UNC Nash Healthcare, after being exposed to the cold temperatures for an extended period, according to police.

The names of the victims are being withheld until the family of both victims are notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, or call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.

