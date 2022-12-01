Powerball 11-30-22

Powerball Winning Numbers for 11-30-22 at 11pm
POWERBALL 11/30/22
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 9-year-old boy's body was found Tuesday after he fell off a boat and was hit by a propeller.
Officials: 9-year-old’s body found days after falling off boat, hit by propeller
The search continues for a person after a body and vehicle were recovered from the Neuse River...
UPDATE: Troopers identify body pulled from Neuse River, search continues for second person
Marquis Jefferson, 27
Man arrested on numerous drug-related charges
Ahmad Shareef is facing several charges in connection to his 41-year-old female partner’s...
Woman decapitated by partner in Philadelphia home, police say
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say

Latest News

NCEL 11-30-22
NCEL 11-30-22
Longtime Sheriff John Holley has now retired, however he leaves with days left on his term
Bertie County Sheriff-Elect appointed early following the current Sheriff’s early retirement
Conley boys and girls come back to beat North Pitt on the road, Panthers Jones speaks about...
Conley boys and girls come back to beat North Pitt on the road, Panthers Jones speaks about 1,000th point
Bertie County Sheriff-Elect appointed early following the current Sheriff’s early retirement
Bertie County Sheriff-Elect appointed early following the current Sheriff’s early retirement