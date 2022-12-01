POLICE: Former employee arrested after firing gun at Greenville workplace

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - A former employee of a Greenville moving company was arrested this morning after police said he fired a gun at work.

Gerkevion Wooten-Grimes was charged with communicating threats and discharging a firearm within city limits.

It happened around 9:00 a.m. at Two Men and a Truck on Sapphire Court.

Police said Wooten-Grimes, who they described as a disgruntled former employee, left the business and fired a shot into the air. He then called the business and continued making threats to employees and to himself, according to officers.

Employees, with the help of police crisis negotiators, managed to convince the 20-year-old man to return to the business where he was taken into custody at the intersection of US 264 and Diamond Drive.

Police said no one was injured.

