Pitt County Annual Safety Fair takes place Thursday

Pitt County Annual Safety Fair taking place today
By Anthony Daughety
Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Today first responders in Pitt County are hosting an event for the public to learn about holiday safety in a fun way.

Pitt County Emergency Services will host their annual holiday safety fair today.

The free family event will have activities and safety information for people of all ages. It will also feature arts and crafts projects, food vendors, and a petting zoo.

The event will also serve as a collection point for donations of new, unwrapped toys for the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina.

The event will take place at the Alice F. Keene District Park from 4-6 p.m.

