PCC Foundation raises $144,779 in holiday fundraiser

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt Community College Foundation officials are expressing their appreciation to the community for its overwhelming support of the 2022 Down East Holiday Show.

The show raised $144,779.16 for student scholarships and other educational activities at the community college.

According to PCC Special Events Coordinator Jennifer Vogt, nearly 10,500 shoppers came to the event which was 500 more than last year and almost 1,100 more than 2019. A single night this year nearly matched the record for the most amount of visitors in a single day.

“A lot of time and effort goes into planning and carrying out the Holiday Show each year, so it’s rewarding when the community gets behind it so enthusiastically,” Vogt said. “It’s truly become an eastern North Carolina holiday tradition that makes a substantial positive impact on the PCC Foundation, Pitt Community College and our local small businesses.”

