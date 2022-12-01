Party with a Purpose charity gala being held in Greenville

Party with a Purpose charity gala being held in Greenville
By Anthony Daughety
Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An event in Greenville is providing an opportunity for people to help those in need while having fun.

Chris Godley State Farm is hosting the second annual Party with a Purpose event in at the ECU Student Center main campus ballroom second floor.

The event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House charities of Eastern North Carolina and Horizons at the Oakwood School.

The event is back after a two year hiatus, and will feature live entertainment, food, and drinks.

There will also be several silent auction items as well as a live auction.

Tickets for the event are $50.00 and are available at chrisgodleypwap.com

The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

