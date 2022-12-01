Onslow Cheer accepts donations for ENC seniors

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Communities in parts of the east are working to provide much-needed supplies for seniors for the holidays.

Wednesday was the last day the Onslow County Department of Social Services accepted donations for its Elder Cheer program. The department began accepting donations at the beginning of November.

Members of the community could drop off various hygiene and household items that will then be given out at six senior living facilities and two group homes throughout the county.

Social services officials say many adult care home residents are on a fixed income which only leaves them $90.00 per month to spend on personal care needs, medical visits, and medication copays.

Maria Perez, Onslow County Social Services,“ says, “It means a lot and I actually go visit all these facilities whether I’m monitoring them or I’m just driving by and checking on the residents. These are people who have already contributed to the community when they were younger and so it’s nice to contribute back to them.”

“It’s wonderful, it’s wonderful when people care about their elders don’t leave us behind we raised you all now your turn to come back,” said Debbie Sepulveda, Onslow County resident.

Perez says volunteers will create Christmas baskets using the donated items and will provide them to the adult care facilities prior to the holidays. She says even though the donation deadline has passed, people can still drop off items.

