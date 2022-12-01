NCHSAA has announced times, locations and dates for the State Football Championships

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NCHSAA has announce the dates, times and locations for the state championship games next weekend.

WITN area teams still in the mix for the regional championships are New Bern (4A), Northern Nash (3A), East Duplin (2A), Wallace-Rose Hill (2A), and Tarboro (1A).

2022 State Championship Information

1A & 3A Football Championships

December 10, 2022

Carter-Finley Stadium (NC State University)

1A - 3:00 P.M.

3A - 7:00 P.M.

2A & 4A Football Championships

December 9-10, 2022

Kenan Stadium (University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill)

4A - 7:00 P.M. (Friday)

2A - 11:00 A.M. (Saturday)

