NCHSAA has announced times, locations and dates for the State Football Championships
NC State and UNC to host finals again this fall
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NCHSAA has announce the dates, times and locations for the state championship games next weekend.
WITN area teams still in the mix for the regional championships are New Bern (4A), Northern Nash (3A), East Duplin (2A), Wallace-Rose Hill (2A), and Tarboro (1A).
2022 State Championship Information
1A & 3A Football Championships
December 10, 2022
Carter-Finley Stadium (NC State University)
1A - 3:00 P.M.
3A - 7:00 P.M.
2A & 4A Football Championships
December 9-10, 2022
Kenan Stadium (University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill)
4A - 7:00 P.M. (Friday)
2A - 11:00 A.M. (Saturday)
